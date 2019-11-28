By: Ian Austin  11/28/2019  9:29 pm
Deliveries Up At Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Happy Thanksgiving!

Deliveries Up At Annual

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

The Oneonta Elks Club enjoyed another full house at this year’s annual community Thanksgiving dinner, serving hundreds of guests and delivering nearly 300 meals to locals! Above, Ambrose Santiago gets a laugh thanks to Ed Leone’s turkey hat as he ladles up gravy for his turkey. Whether your preference is  white or dark meat, event volunteers Janet Quackenbush and Debra Berrios , right, had you covered. Guests could also enjoy selections of sweet breads, pies, as well as produce and Chobani yogurts. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com

