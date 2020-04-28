Democrat, Republican Primaries Planned Here

Congress, Assembly Candidates Vie

COOPERSTOWN – While New York State’s 2020 Democratic presidential primary was cancelled yesterday, Otsego County Republicans and Democrats will go to the polls 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, where each party will settle one race.

• 19th Congressional District — Republican voters will decide between Kyle Van De Water, a Millbrook lawyer, and Ola Hawatmeh, a fashion designer from Poughkeepsie. The winner will face U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado on Nov. 3.

• 121st Assembly District – Democrats will decide between Dan Butterman of Oneonta and Corey Moshier, a farmer from Hamilton, Madison County. The winner will face Assemblyman John Salka of Brookfield in the fall.

