DeMolay Food Drive a Big Success Despite the Unbearable Heat

By MARIA GRISWOLD

ONEONTA

On Monday, July 14, members of the Oneonta Chapter of DeMolay International held a food drive outside of the Oneonta Masonic Temple. The heat was insufferable, the sun was beating down on them, but their attitudes did not fade. The drive lasted from noon to 3 p.m. and was organized by the group on behalf of Oneonta Catholic Charities. They accepted food donations as well as cash to benefit the homeless shelter.

DeMolay International is an organization for young men aged 9-20 years old, with the intent of sending these men into the world as well-mannered leaders. One of the requirements of the organization is that the group hold a charitable event to benefit their community. Members decided to host a food drive, and take all of the donations down the road to Catholic Charities.

Avid constituents of the community, each member expressed pride in the City of Oneonta and their desire to help. In the 80-degree heat, two members—Devin Sailer and Harley VanEtten—were walking downtown to spread awareness about the fundraiser. They approached many community members on Main Street, and brought in a hefty number of donations as a result.

“We’re a youth leadership group, and we really love to get out in the community and help them out,” Sailer explained. “And I think it’s pretty universal that one of the major problems of this community, sadly, is homelessness. So we want to help these people out. It’s one thing to complain about it, and another thing to take action, and we want to take action.”

Sailer, the leader of the group and a teen policy advocate, also commented on his values regarding food allergies in shelters. Separate from DeMolay International, he has founded Safe To Eat, a program advocating for allergy-safe foods in shelters, as well as increased access to epinephrine. Safe To Eat advocates for training of first responders and staff in shelters to safely administer life-saving doses of epinephrine, as well as education on state and federal policy changes regarding food allergies, he elaborated.

No child should have to worry about having safe food to eat, especially in a shelter, Sailer said.

The young men gathered on July 14 expressed true passion on the subject of food insecurity and volunteerism. They are hoping to keep this momentum going and inspire more events like this in the community on a regular basis.

VanEtten remarked, “I love this community…and all I want to do is help.”

The July 14 drive resulted in the donation of many canned goods, drinks and other food products. As soon as the event ended, the group walked down to Catholic Charities to hand over their haul.

The Order of DeMolay teaches seven core values—filial love, reverence, courtesy, comradeship, fidelity, cleanness and patriotism. The Elias Light Chapter No. 33216 of DeMolay New York is affiliated with Oneonta Lodge No. 466. To learn more, visit Oneonta466.org.

For more information on the Safe To Eat program, contact Sailer at SafeToEatInquiries@gmail.com.