The property owner was not at home when area fire departments battled a residential structure fire at 436 Texas Road in the Town of New Lisbon on January 5.

Departments Battle Blaze in New Lisbon

NEW LISBON— At approximately 12:27 p.m. on Monday, January 5, the Garrattsville Fire Company and other pre-planned departments responded to a residential structure fire located at 436 Texas Road in the Town of New Lisbon, according to a press release issued Monday evening by the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services.

Emergency Services Coordinator Victor F. C. Jones reported that, upon arrival of the first responding firefighter, the house was found to be fully involved and later determined to be a total loss by fire officials. Multiple cats and a guinea pig were believed to be inside at the time and remain unaccounted for.

The sole occupant of the residence was not home at the time the fire was discovered and no injuries were reported at the fire scene. Officials said unfavorable weather conditions contributed to extended response times by responding fire departments.

Jones also reported that, during the initial response, a mutual aid fire company responding to the scene was involved in a motor vehicle accident. The tanker rolled onto its side due to adverse weather and road conditions. Both firefighters on board were evaluated by EMS and no injuries were reported, according to the press release.

Otsego County Office of Emergency Services fire investigators provided support at the request of the Garrattsville Fire Company. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but is believed to be accidental in nature.

Additional information may be released as it becomes available, Jones said.

