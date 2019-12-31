By: Libby Cudmore  12/31/2019  9:10 pm
Despite Cold, Oneonta Welcomes The New Year

In Spite Of Wet Weather,

Oneonta Welcomes 2020

Mayor Gary Herzig and wife Connie bid onlookers a Happy New Year as they walk in the annual First Night parade in Oneonta this evening. Despite the wet weather and forecasted snow squalls, the parade went on, although the fireworks at the end of First Night’s “20/20 – I Can See Clearly” event were cancelled. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

