Despite Heat, Diners Come Downtown For Outdoor Eats

ONEONTA – You could smell Klasik Irving’s Jamaican jerk chicken all the way down Main Street.

“It’s the first time I’ve had the grill out since the pandemic started,” said Irving, who was grilling his much-loved dish for diners waiting at the tables stationed in front of his Capresso coffee shop. “It smells great, but it tastes even better.”

The city’s Survive, Then Thrive task force held the first of their eight-week outdoor dining event, closing off Main Street for the day to encourage visitors to support local businesses and restaurants and allowing them to place tables and merchandise on the sidewalks and the street.

Three “Safety Stations” were set up, with hand sanitizer and masks available for anyone who didn’t have one. “People are happy to be out,” said Betsy Drnek. “They feel like they can be safe here.”

Even with temperatures still in the low 80s into the evening, diners and shoppers still braved the heat to come out. “It was the best Saturday we’ve had since this all started,” said Theresa Czeski, Theresa’s Emporium. “It felt like old Oneonta again.”

“I stayed open late,” said Elizabeth Raphaelson, Underground Attic. “I did double the amount of business I did last Saturday.”

Though the tables the city ordered did not arrive on time, restaurants made do with their own, set in socially-distanced parking spaces in front of their restaurants.

“We just drove back from Cape Cod today, and Steven (Baker) said he was taking me to dinner on Main Street,” said Susan Binney, who was enjoying an after-dinner drink at the Hill City Grill. “It’s so nice to be here early.”

The event will continue every Saturday through Sept. 5, with different themes each week. Drnek said they hope to show movies outdoors, and have music.

“It’s perfect,” said Jennifer Renwick, who had a sandwich from Wise Guy’s Sammys. “It’s nice to be able to sit down and eat outdoors. Take-out in front of the TV gets old.”