A structure fire on Friday, July 18 in the Village of Milford destroyed the Milford Corner Store, Sybil’s Yarn Shop and two nearby residences. (Photo courtesy of the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office)

Devastating Fire Destroys Four Buildings in the Village of Milford

MILFORD—On Friday, July 18 at approximately 1:57 a.m., the Milford, Cooperstown, Hartwick, Mount Vision and Schenevus fire departments were activated for a reported structure fire at the Milford Corner Store, 69 South Main Street, in the Village of Milford.

According to a press release issued on Monday, July 21 by Otsego County Emergency Services Coordinator Victor F. C. Jones, upon arriving firefighters engaged in an already rapidly-progressing fire. The fire spread easily with shifting wind conditions through one additional commercial building, housing Sybil’s Yarn Shop, and two nearby residences, Jones said. All of the affected properties are considered to be a loss.

New York State Highway 28 was closed to all northbound traffic from the intersection of Eddie Martin Road to South Main Street, southbound traffic from the intersection of Oxbow Road to North Main Street, westbound traffic from the four corners to Chlorinator Road, and eastbound traffic to the intersection of County Highway 33.

As a result of several hours of hydrant use to battle the blaze, Milford Mayor Brian Pokorny issued a conserve water order for all village residents until noon on Sunday, July 20.

“In a heroic act, two Milford firefighters were able to rescue an occupant who was trapped on the second floor of one of the involved residential buildings,” Jones said. “After successful extrication from the structure, the male patient was transported by Otsego County Ambulance service to Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown for evaluation of smoke inhalation, and has since been discharged.”

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries. They were evaluated at the scene, released and not transported to a local hospital.

The Milford Fire Department acknowledged the following departments, who are an addition to their already pre-planned response unit: Cherry Valley, Fly Creek, Laurens, Middlefield, Otego, City of Oneonta, Pindars Corners, Richfield Springs, Schuyler Lake, Springfield, West Laurens, Westford, West Winfield and Worcester.

According to Jones, the Milford Fire Department has also acknowledged additional contributions from the following agencies and community members, with sincere apologies for anyone they may have missed: Milford Mayor Brian Pokorny; Milford Village Department of Public Works; Otsego County Office of Emergency Services; Otsego County Sheriff’s Office; Otsego County Highway Department; Otsego County 911 and EMS; Rentals-To-Go out of Norwich; American Red Cross; New York State Department of Transportation; NYSEG; Verizon; Spectrum; Norton’s Gas; Grantier Oil Co.; Jackie’s Restaurant; Paul Singh; Apple Food Mart; Sal’s Pizza of Cooperstown; Hardball Café; and Susquehanna SPCA.