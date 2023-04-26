Dill: Cannabis Sales Tax Revenues Needed

Letter from Maureen Dill

We here in rural Otsego County are facing the crisis of a shortfall in emergency medical services, a problem that is growing not only across our area but also across New York State. There is a documented decline in volunteer EMS workers, and state government must be urged by everyone to seize the opportunity to apply cannabis tax revenues where they are most needed, as is being done in other states where recreational cannabis is now legal.

Across our nation, state tax revenues from cannabis sales reached a high of more than $3 billion in one year. In many states, these tax windfalls are being applied to fire districts, public safety, health professions, police, public service, and veterans’ programs, in addition to the disbursement of cannabis sales tax revenues to county, city, and town governments.

I urge Otsego County residents to support the initiative to bring about the application of cannabis tax revenues where they are most needed before they can be wasted on frivolous plans or programs being proposed by lobbyists.

Please contact your county representative (in Otsego County, Board Chair David Bliss), urging the board to petition the state for such revenues. Also, in our district, please write state Assemblyman Angelino, state Senator Oberacker, and Congressman Molinaro, as well as U.S. Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, asking for same. It will take many voices raised in unison to bring about this benefit from cannabis tax revenues.

Maureen Dill

Morris