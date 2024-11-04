(Photo by Udayaditya Barua: https://www.pexels.com/photo/diya-decoration-4078516/)

Diwali, Hindu Festival of Lights, Focus of Nov. 5 Meet and Greet

COOPERSTOWN—Welcome Home Cooperstown will host the next of its monthly meet and greets at the Village Hall, 22 Main Street, on Tuesday, November 5 from 5:30-7 p.m. The event is intended to welcome newcomers to the area, to share information and to make connections with established residents. All members of the community are welcome.

The event will include general information about the Cooperstown area and institutions, with a special presentation on Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, by Dr. Namita Sugandhi. All are encouraged to attend and learn about how this holiday is celebrated by members of our local community. Musicians Polly Messenger and Angus Mackie will provide entertainment, and refreshments are being sponsored by the Patel family.

Welcome Home Cooperstown hosts monthly gatherings designed to bring together new area residents with longtime community members. The goal is to welcome newcomers and assist them in building connections to established residents and institutions, and encourage them to make the Cooperstown community their permanent home.

Members of the Welcome Home Cooperstown committee include interested citizens and representatives from the Village of Cooperstown, Bassett Healthcare, Cooperstown Central School, and the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, with support from the Friends of the Village Library and The Community Foundation of Otsego County. All are welcome to attend and participate in the work of building a stronger, more diverse and welcoming community.