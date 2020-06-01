DMV Renews Transactions Today, But Via Mails Only

State Commissioner Gives Details;

Local Office Won’t Open Until 6/28

COOPERSTOWN – While the county DMV office can’t open until June 28, state DMV offices are open today for “limited transactions,” according to an e-mail Otsego County’s Kathy Sinnott Gardner and other local county clerks received today.

Sinnott Gardner said the county clerk’s office will open next Monday, only by appointment. When the local DMV office does open four weeks from today, it will also be by appointment at the outset, she said.

For now, there are two drop-off boxes at the County Office Building at 197 Main St., one for license plates, the other for license and registration renewals. People renewing their licenses must include a current eye exam, the county clerk said.

Here are the details in the email from state DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder:

Beginning June 1, 2020, mail-in transactions will be allowed, including all vehicle registration activity, license plate transfers, license plate surrenders, and sales tax transactions.

Beginning June 4, 2020, drop-box transactions will be allowed and should comply with the following:

Customers must use appropriate PPE, including a face covering inside the office; and if waiting outside the office, maintaining social distance of at least 6 feet. In addition, only two people may enter at the same time to drop off paperwork and shall at all times maintain 6 feet of distance. Customers must obtain and complete all forms prior to entering DMV to drop off the work and there will be no services in the office. ​ DMV will mail completed transactions back to customers. Both State and County Clerk DMV offices are authorized to limit transactions to residents within their respective counties.

Be advised that beginning today, State DMV will also begin CDL road tests, with strict PPE requirements.

As regions enter Phase 3, the following will be allowed:

Limited in-person transactions will be allowed, to ensure proper social distancing. Both State and County Clerk DMV offices will be authorized and should require reservations for all in-person transactions. Both State and County Clerk DMV offices will be authorized and should limit transactions within their county. CDL permit tests may resume and should be conducted by reservation only. Class D permit tests will commence at a later time in alignment with the State’s reopening. During phase 3 reopening, further guidance will be provided regarding in-person transactions.

Safety measures to protect the health and safety of customers and employees must be taken at all times, including the following: