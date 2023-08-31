Advertisement. Advertise with us

Donated Building Will Be Home of Historical Society

The former McGregor Law Office at 99 Main Street, Schenevus is the future home of the Town of Maryland Historical Society Museum. (Photo provided)

SCHENEVUS—The generous gift of a home for the Town of Maryland Historical Society has been accepted by a vote of the membership (53-2), at a special meeting of the historical society on Wednesday, August 16. The building, at 99 Main Street, Schenevus, is being given by the current owners and society members, Peter Oberacker and Ronald Wheeler, along with a gift of $35,000.00 to go toward the renovation of the mid-1800s, two-story building.

Most recently, from 1962 to 2021, 99 Main Street was the law office of Bruce McGregor, and has an interesting history as the location of an early Schenevus bank; a general store and post office; an insurance office; the home for several attorneys; a meeting place for the Civil War veterans group, the Grand Army of the Republic, and its sister organization, the Woman’s Relief Corps.

“Future plans are for this location to become the Town of Maryland Historical Society Museum and meeting place. The society looks forward to making it an important part of a revitalized Main Street Schenevus, thanks to the generosity of Pete and Ron,” according to a recent press release.

Membership applications for the Town of Maryland Historical Society may be found on the organization’s Facebook page or by contacting Charlene Rubino at (607) 638-9028.

