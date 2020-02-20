Doris L. Spearbeck, 89; RN At SUNY Oneonta Clinic For 30 Years

ONEONTA – Doris L. Spearbeck, 89, a nurse at SUNY Oneonta’s clinic for 30 years, passed away in Syracuse on Feb. 17, 2020, surrounded by family, following a brief illness.

She was born on March 20, 1930, and raised on the Loudon Farm in Walton. As a child she enjoyed skating and tending to the baby piglets. She graduated from Walton High School and Wilson School of Nursing in Johnson City, where her roommate introduced her to the love of her life.

She worked as a registered nurse at SUNY Oneonta Health & Wellness Center from 1968 to 1998. She started part-time and through her dedication and true concern of the students put into her care, she rose to supervisor of the department. She made lifetime friends along the way.

Doris was a member of First United Presbyterian Church (Red Door) from 1968 to 2020. She served as an elder and Clerk of Session, president and treasurer of the Women’s Association and a coordinator for the Lord’s Supper. They all helped to fulfill her passion to serve others. Doris also was a past Matron of the Oneonta Chapter of Eastern Star.

She gained her love for camping after becoming a Girl Scout leader for Brownies and Juniors.

Doris was an avid game player. She enjoyed playing Bridge, Pinochle and Canasta, doing crossword puzzles with her sister, and camping and vacationing in Maine. She enjoyed entertaining, volunteering in her community and watching Syracuse basketball. Doris had many passions, but none were as prominent as her family and baking for them, especially her Christmastime sweets, red velvet cake, peanut butter balls and her Scotch shortbread cookies and inspiring her grandchildren to learn to bake.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Tyler, Walton; children, Barbara (Paul) Iaconis, Rebecca (Michael) Stanton and Richard (Cornelipa Jones) Spearbeck Jr.; grandchildren, Christine Iaconis, Katrina (Mark) Swan, Jennifer Iaconis, Andrew (Kimberly) Stanton, Caroline (Kevin) Pope and Elizabeth Stantonl; great-grandchildren, David and Nathaniel Stanton, Vivianna Nguyen, Lucas and Camden Pope, Raymond, Claira and Anna Swan; nephew, Joseph (Barbara) Tyler; Mary (Jim) Tyler-Wall; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Doris was predeceased by her husband, Richard Lee Spearbeck (1979); parents, Merritt and Katherine Loudon; stepmother, Mary Loudon; and sister, Lois Loudon.

A celebration of Doris’ life will be held at noon, Friday, Feb. 21, at First United Presbyterian Church (Red Door), 2 Walling Ave., Oneonta.

Memorial donations may be made to the Lord’s Table, c/o St. James Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Village of Fayetteville EMS, 425 E. Genesee St., Fayetteville, NY 13066, or First United Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 2 Walling Ave., Oneonta, NY 13820.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.grummonsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home in Oneonta.