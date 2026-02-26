Profiles in Commerce from DOSHA

Safe, Legal and Welcoming

When DOSHA opened its doors at 76 Main Street in Oneonta, New York, it wasn’t just the launch of a cannabis dispensary. It was the beginning of a new chapter for downtown Oneonta and the greater Otsego County region. From day one, DOSHA set out to be more than a retail store. It was built to be a community-focused, veteran-owned business committed to professionalism, compliance, education and economic growth.

Opening in a newly regulated adult-use cannabis market in New York State required careful planning, strict compliance and a clear mission. DOSHA embraced that responsibility. In an industry that for decades operated in the shadows, and criminalized thousands of people, DOSHA represents the exact opposite: transparency, accountability, and legitimacy. Customers now have a safe, legal and welcoming place to purchase tested, regulated products. That shift alone is historic.

One of DOSHA’s most immediate positive impacts has been job creation. From budtenders and inventory specialists to delivery drivers and management roles, DOSHA has created stable, above-board employment opportunities for local residents. These are real jobs with training, structure and upward mobility in a rapidly growing industry. Staff education is taken seriously, with regular product training and operational development to ensure customers receive knowledgeable, responsible service. In a small city like Oneonta, even a handful of new, sustainable jobs can have ripple effects throughout the local economy.

Beyond employment, DOSHA contributes meaningful tax revenue to the City of Oneonta and New York State. Cannabis tax dollars are designed to support municipalities, public programs and community reinvestment initiatives. Instead of money flowing into unregulated markets, revenue now supports infrastructure, public services and broader economic development. DOSHA helps keep those dollars local and circulating within the community.

Equally important is the cultural shift DOSHA represents. For generations, cannabis users faced stigma and criminal penalties. Many individuals were disproportionately impacted by enforcement policies. DOSHA operates in a way that acknowledges that history while embodying a forward-looking approach. The store provides a safe, respectful and professional environment for adults who choose to consume cannabis legally. There is no back alley, no secrecy, just a clean, compliant storefront on Main Street. That normalization reduces stigma and signals progress.

DOSHA has also contributed to the revitalization of downtown Oneonta. A well-designed retail space with consistent foot traffic supports neighboring businesses. Customers who visit DOSHA often dine locally, shop nearby and contribute to the vibrancy of Main Street. A thriving downtown depends on diverse, stable businesses. DOSHA adds to that ecosystem in a positive and visible way.

As a veteran-owned company, DOSHA carries an added layer of responsibility and pride. Leadership rooted in discipline, accountability and service influences how the business operates. The focus has always been long-term sustainability over short-term hype. With more than 900 products across a wide range of price points, DOSHA ensures accessibility while maintaining high standards for quality and compliance.

From its opening day to today, DOSHA has proven that a cannabis dispensary can be professional, community-minded and economically beneficial. It has created jobs, generated tax revenue, provided a safe legal alternative to illicit markets and contributed to downtown revitalization. Most importantly, it has done so transparently and responsibly.

In every measurable direction—economic, cultural, and social—DOSHA has been a positive addition to Oneonta and the greater Oneonta area.

Korey Rowe is the owner of DOSHA.

THIS IS A PAID ADVERTORIAL