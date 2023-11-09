DOT Solicits Roundabout Feedback

ONEONTA—It is with heavy hearts that Charles Weber and family announce the passing of beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Grace Weber, on October 14, 2023 at the age of 82, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was known for her gentle and kind nature and her journey through life was marked by her passion for the arts and her dedication to her family and community.

Grace was born as Grace Marie Lynn on October 5, 1941 in Buffalo, New York. She attended high school at St. Mary of the Angels Academy in Haddonfield, New Jersey, and she obtained a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Marymount College in 1963.…