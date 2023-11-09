Advertisement. Advertise with us

DOT Solicits Roundabout Feedback

ONEONTA—The New York State Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting concerning the proposed construction of a roundabout in Oneonta at the Oneonta High School auditorium at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14. The roundabout would replace the current layout of the intersection of State Route 23, State Route 7 and Maple Street in downtown Oneonta. The meeting will begin with a presentation about preliminary design, traffic safety enhancements and other potential impacts. A public comment and question will follow. Requests for interpretive or translation services, or other accommodations, should be submitted to jennifer.taylor@dot.ny.gov or (607) 721-8257 by November 7. Residents can also join the meeting online or by phone; visit www.dot.ny.gov/oneontaroundabout for more information. Public comments may also be submitted until Tuesday, November 29.

