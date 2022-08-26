Dr. Bruce Harris Cross Dedicated

Dr. Harris’ wife, Mona Harris, with The Harris Cross

It was a full house at the chapel at the Christ Church Episcopal in Cooperstown on Sunday August 21. to

celebrate the dedication of a cross in the name of Dr. Bruce S. Harris who passed away in 2018. Dr. Harris was a beloved community member, neurosurgeon, farmer, and musician. He helped found the Voices of Cooperstown in the 1980s.

He is perhaps best remembered for his compassion and sympathy for his patients.

The cross was commissioned in Austria by Dr. Harris on one of his many ski trips with his wife. The cross languished in the basement for a number of years after Dr. Harris’s death until Mona contacted the church. Then money was raised for the granite base and a bronze memorial plaque, with donations being raised from congregation members. The Voices of Cooperstown were on hand to share memories and to sing the hymns at the dedication.

Read the Obituary for Dr. Harris HERE.