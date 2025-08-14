Security Officer Robert Meiser and his partner, Hudson, are officially retired as of August 1. The two have been patrolling Bassett properties together for the last six years. (Photo by Tara Barnwell)

Dynamic Duo Retires from Service

By TARA BARNWELL

COOPERSTOWN

After six years of patrolling Bassett Healthcare Network properties, Security Officer Robert Meiser and his dog, Hudson, are retiring. As of Friday, August 1, the pair will no longer roam the campus halls and grounds.

“We were the first K-9 team Bassett utilized,” Meiser said. “I’ve been in the security department for 10 years and with Hudson for six. It was quite an honor to lead the K-9 team with him. The best part of patrolling with Hudson was the smile he puts on faces; everyone is always so happy to see him.”

“Security and operational leadership wanted to add this extra level of protection for our caregivers and patients,” Gabrielle Argo, director of corporate communications and public relations, said of the K-9 security teams Bassett employs. “We will miss Hudson and Officer Meiser.”

Bassett currently has three other K-9 units, which will carry on the tradition begun by Hudson and Meiser.