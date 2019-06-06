Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Eagle Scout Beautifies Oneonta Bus Stop Eagle Scout Beautifies Oneonta Bus Stop 06/06/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Eagle Scout Beautifies SUNY Oneonta Bus Stop Troop 23 Boy Scout Richard Serafin, third from left, and his crew stand proudly in front of Richard’s completed project that will qualify him as an Eagle Scout: the newly rebuilt and painted bus stop shelter at the West Street and College Terrace intersection. Richard started the project in April and finished today, said “There was a new person every day thanking me and telling me how much they appreciated us doing it.” From left, Troop 23 Scout Master David Morell; Scouts Jack Gustafson, 14, Richard, Brandon Brent, 16, and Nathan Tessitore; and Rick Serafin, Richard’s dad. FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Rain Doesn't Stop Oneonta Color Run Milford Senior Wynn Williams Elevated To Eagle-Scout Rank School Bus, Pickup Collide In Oneonta