By: Libby Cudmore  06/06/2019  9:50 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleEagle Scout Beautifies Oneonta Bus Stop

Eagle Scout Beautifies Oneonta Bus Stop

 06/06/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

Eagle Scout Beautifies

SUNY Oneonta Bus Stop

Troop 23 Boy Scout Richard Serafin, third from left, and his crew stand proudly in front of Richard’s completed project that will qualify him as an Eagle Scout: the newly rebuilt and painted bus stop shelter at the West Street and College Terrace intersection. Richard started the project in April and finished today, said “There was a new person every day thanking me and telling me how much they appreciated us doing it.” From left, Troop 23 Scout Master David Morell; Scouts Jack Gustafson, 14, Richard, Brandon Brent, 16, and Nathan Tessitore; and Rick Serafin, Richard’s dad.

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.