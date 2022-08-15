Early Voting Has Begun

The polls have opened for the voters of Otsego County to vote on who should finish out the term in the office vacated by the now Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. The candidates are Pat Ryan (Democrat & Working Families) and Marcus Molinaro (Republican & Conservative) .

Registered Otsego County Democrats will also be voting in the primaries for the 19th Congressional District and the 21st Congressional District while registered Otsego County Republicans will be voting in the primary for the 51st New York State Senate District.

Early Voting will be taking place at the following dates & times:

Saturday August 13th: 9am-5pm

Sunday August 14th: 9am-5pm

Monday August 15th: 9am-5pm

Tuesday August 16th: 12pm-8pm

Wednesday August 17th: 9am-5pm

Thursday August 18th: 12pm-8pm

Friday August 19th: 9am-5pm

Saturday August 20th: 9am-5pm

Sunday August 21st: 9am-5pm

Otsego County Voters can vote at either the Foothills Performing Arts Center (24 Market St, Oneonta), or the Meadows Office Complex (140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown).

Election day will be August 23, from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Visit otsegocounty.com/departments/a-c/board_of_elections/sample.php for more information.