Polling Places for the November 4, 2025 General Election
COOPERSTOWN—According to the Otsego County Board of Elections, the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, November 4, in the following locations:
- City of Oneonta Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.1, 6, 7.1 and 8: Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market St, Oneonta
- City of Oneonta Wards 5.2, and 7.2: Golisano Hall, 3rd Floor Lobby, Hartwick College, Oneonta (NEW). Golisano Hall location is only for voters residing on the Hartwick College campus.
- Burlington: Municipal Building, 6011 State Highway 51, Burlington Flats
- Butternuts: Municipal Building, 1234 State Highway 51, Gilbertsville
- Cherry Valley: Community Center, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley
- Decatur: Town Barn, 104 County Highway 37, Worcester
- Edmeston: Municipal Building, 2 West Street, Edmeston
- Exeter: Highway Garage, 7411 State Highway 28, Schuyler Lake
- Hartwick: Town Office Building, 103 Town Drive, Hartwick
- Laurens: Firehouse, 34 Main Street, Laurens
- Maryland: AMVET Post 2752, 25 Main Street, Schenevus
- Middlefield: Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown
- Milford: Town Hall, 2859 State Highway 28, Portlandville
- Morris: Engine and Townhouse, 118 Main Street, Morris
- New Lisbon: Town Hall, 908 County Highway 16, Garrettsville
- Town of Oneonta: Districts 1, 3 and 4: Town Hall, 3966 St Hwy 23, West Oneonta
- Town of Oneonta District 2, FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Dr, Oneonta
- Otego: Municipal Building, 3526 State Highway 7, Otego
- Town of Otsego: Voters may use EITHER of the following polling places—St. Mary’s Parish Center, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown or Town Building, 811 County Highway 26, Fly Creek
- Pittsfield: Town Hall, 175 State Highway 80, New Berlin
- Plainfield: Courthouse, 129 County Highway 18A, West Winfield
- Richfield: Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs (NEW)
- Roseboom: Town Building, 126 County Highway 50, Cherry Valley
- Springfield: Community Center, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center
- Unadilla: Town Hall, 1648 State Highway 7, Unadilla
- Westford: Town Hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford
- Worcester: Worcester Town Hall, 19 Katie Lane, Worcester
Sample ballots are available at vote.otsegocountyny.gov
Board of Elections officials reported on Monday morning, November 3, that the total for early voters in Otsego County was 1,770. The breakdown is as follows: Democratic, 1,098; Republican, 353; Conservative, 9; Working Families, 6; Other, 42; No Party (independent), 262.