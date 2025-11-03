Polling Places for the November 4, 2025 General Election

The Otsego County Board of Elections has reported that the total of early voters is 1,770.

COOPERSTOWN—According to the Otsego County Board of Elections, the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, November 4, in the following locations:

City of Oneonta Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.1, 6, 7.1 and 8: Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market St, Oneonta

City of Oneonta Wards 5.2, and 7.2: Golisano Hall, 3rd Floor Lobby, Hartwick College, Oneonta (NEW). Golisano Hall location is only for voters residing on the Hartwick College campus.

Burlington: Municipal Building, 6011 State Highway 51, Burlington Flats

Butternuts: Municipal Building, 1234 State Highway 51, Gilbertsville

Cherry Valley: Community Center, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley

Decatur: Town Barn, 104 County Highway 37, Worcester

Edmeston: Municipal Building, 2 West Street, Edmeston

Exeter: Highway Garage, 7411 State Highway 28, Schuyler Lake

Hartwick: Town Office Building, 103 Town Drive, Hartwick

Laurens: Firehouse, 34 Main Street, Laurens

Maryland: AMVET Post 2752, 25 Main Street, Schenevus

Middlefield: Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown

Milford: Town Hall, 2859 State Highway 28, Portlandville

Morris: Engine and Townhouse, 118 Main Street, Morris

New Lisbon: Town Hall, 908 County Highway 16, Garrettsville

Town of Oneonta: Districts 1, 3 and 4: Town Hall, 3966 St Hwy 23, West Oneonta

Town of Oneonta District 2, FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Dr, Oneonta

Otego: Municipal Building, 3526 State Highway 7, Otego

Town of Otsego: Voters may use EITHER of the following polling places—St. Mary’s Parish Center, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown or Town Building, 811 County Highway 26, Fly Creek

Pittsfield: Town Hall, 175 State Highway 80, New Berlin

Plainfield: Courthouse, 129 County Highway 18A, West Winfield

Richfield: Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs (NEW)

Roseboom: Town Building, 126 County Highway 50, Cherry Valley

Springfield: Community Center, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center

Unadilla: Town Hall, 1648 State Highway 7, Unadilla

Westford: Town Hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford

Worcester: Worcester Town Hall, 19 Katie Lane, Worcester

Sample ballots are available at vote.otsegocountyny.gov

Board of Elections officials reported on Monday morning, November 3, that the total for early voters in Otsego County was 1,770. The breakdown is as follows: Democratic, 1,098; Republican, 353; Conservative, 9; Working Families, 6; Other, 42; No Party (independent), 262.