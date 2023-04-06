Earth Fest Returns After Long Hiatus

Photo courtesy of Otsego County Conservation Association

By DAN SULLIVAN

MILFORD

Like so many events in our area, Earth Festival, an environmental event focused on recycling, conservation and sustainability, suspended its annual occurrence for several years due to the COVID emergency. Fortunately, the event sponsor, Otsego County Conservation Association, decided to hold Earth Festival for the first time since 2019. Held on Saturday, April 15 at its customary site, Milford Central School, the event drew a number of vendors and a spirited group of visitors on a beautiful day.

While the numbers, understandably, were down from the 2019 edition, 15 exhibitors and two food vendors provided festival goers with plenty to see, learn, and eat. Children were challenged, for instance, to build a huge bird nest from tree branches brought to the site by the Otsego Land Trust. A Harris hawk was available for observation; its occasional screeches added a unique auditory quality to the ambiance.

Besides the main exhibition hall, lots was going on. There were workshops on making your own cosmetics, vegetable gardening basics, building butterfly gardens, managing deer damage, growing the Oneonta Community Garden and conserving land. The Cooperstown Graduate Program Science Museum Studies students exhibited their science fair projects.

There were two film screenings as well: “Beyond Plastics” and “Look and See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry,” both sponsored by Otsego 2000.

Amy Wyant, executive director of OCCA, was elated at the turnout for the event.

“We’re thrilled to be able to hold Earth Festival after a considerable hiatus. The momentum for Earth Festival is back, and next year will be bigger and better than ever.”