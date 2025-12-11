Ed Frazier Is New Head of Otsego GOP

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

OTSEGO COUNTY

The Otsego County Republican Committee has a new chairman: Otsego County Board of Representatives Chair Ed Frazier. He takes over from Daniel Koerner, who when he began in 2023, was the youngest party chair in New York State.

Frazier told AllOtsego that Koerner and State Senator and congressional candidate Peter Oberacker approached him to request he take over the role.

“I think it was like six weeks before the election,” Frazier said. He recalls asking, “How can I help?”

“I served with Ed on the county board and have worked closely with him as senator,” Oberacker said in a statement. “There’s no one more dedicated to serving our communities or more committed to doing the job the right way.

“We are fortunate to have Ed Frazier leading our Republican team and I’m confident he’ll help guide us into a stronger future for Otsego County,” Oberacker said.

Frazier, a longtime member of the Board of Representatives, takes on the role shortly after the party narrowly held the body in November elections. Another big election comes in 2026, with both a hotly-contested congressional election for NY-19 and local elections, which were recently moved to even years. Every two years, county and state parties elect new leaders.

Koerner also recently departed his role working for Oberacker’s senate office. He did not respond to requests for comment.