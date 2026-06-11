Letter from Paul Mendelsohn

Candidates May Not Be Perfect, So Pick One

Those of us still supporting liberty and justice for all have seldom seen starker choices. Few see candidates that meet all of our priorities. Though I support Josh Riley’s record on regulating energy costs, agriculture, gun violence, environmental issues, and supporting term limits, his votes in a few other areas have disappointed me—and I’ve let his office know.

It will be a long trip back to a land of fiscal responsibility, affordability, and the guidance of science over politics in medicine and climate science. Accountability, respect for democracy and support for our allies will return only after a diligent house cleaning. As voters, we must “take the bus” to the stop that brings us closest to our destination. Mr. Oberacker, whose office recently employed young staffers whose texts supported Nazi heroes, has the full support of Mr. Trump and his very well financed PAC. His election would further support House Republicans who, desperate to please their leader, have ignored Constitutional requirements and the very laws they’ve enacted. We endure a foolish war, trillions added to our national debt while enacting tax cuts for billionaires, embracing dictators, arrests without due process, historic corruption, and cover-ups for pedophiles. We will never again have an opportunity to stop this train wreck.

We do not have the luxury of waiting for the perfect candidate. Support the one who will bring you closest to the principals you hold dear. Then continue to keep up the pressure by registering your support or displeasure with their office.

Paul Mendelsohn

Cherry Valley