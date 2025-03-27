Staci Thompson’s dogs, Kona and Kady, help her relax and decompress. (Photo provided)

Editorial of March 27, 2025

Finding Commonality in a Time of Great Divides

Things are pretty tumultuous right now in the U.S. and throughout the world, with political unrest both here and abroad. Those of us who live in the United States are extremely fortunate in that we are not facing warfare within our borders, as so many other nations are. However, as the divide between our two major political parties continues to grow, it seems more and more as though we are, indeed, fighting a sort of war here at home—philosophically, at least. Republicans can’t understand Democrats, and vice versa. Democrats believe Republicans to be ill-informed, and vice versa. Bipartisan cooperation has become an oxymoron.

Are we really all that different, though? What do Democrats and Republicans really want, at the end of the day? We all want to be able to feed our families, heat our homes and educate our children. We want to be safe and have access to affordable healthcare. We want to be treated equally, and with kindness and respect.

This week, we reached out to our Otsego County friends and neighbors to find out what helps them relax in this heated political environment—what brings a smile to their faces, or reminds them that, regardless of our differences, it’s good to be an American.

Cindy Falk spends time in nature to decompress and rejuvenate.

“During the winter, thanks to my son, Isaac, who gifted me with cross-country skis, I often ski along the lake shore. There is nothing like the serenity of being surrounded by freshly fallen white snow with only the sounds of trees swaying or, as spring arrives, birds chirping to escape temporarily from the cares of the world. Being outdoors reminds me that we are a small and short-lived part of something much bigger.

Cass Harrington finds solace in the changing of the seasons.

“Pretty soon, Cooperstown will be abloom with flowers and the visitors will return, once again breathing life into our small business community. The temperatures will rise, bringing about both softball and paddling seasons. Spring migration will usher in snow-birds, both literal and proverbial, that retreated south for the winter. We’ll once again be lulled to sleep by peeping frogs after a day’s work in the garden. The world may be amuck, but life in this community is about to be that much brighter.

Ellen Pope turns to our beautiful surroundings for solace: “Healthy forests and working farmlands, and the delicious foods they produce. A placid lake early in the morning. The smell of soil in spring.”

Bryan LoRusso takes a more utilitarian approach, “finding a piece of property and rehabilitating it back to its original glory. Our town [Hartwick] has that Norman Rockwell potential.”

“Thank goodness for baseball season,” says Mark Drnek. “Watching a Yankees game, spending an evening at Damaschke Field, taking in a little league game at Doc Knapp, or a tournament game at the All Star Village…these are the breaks that I desperately need in my day. I will not be surprised to see more folks joining me in the stands. The American pastime is my diversion each spring, summer, and fall and, frankly, the season can’t come too soon.”

Jeff Katz can’t wait for baseball season, either.

“I have found a lot of happiness watching sports lately, more so than usual. Baseball season is about to start and my own personal Induction Weekend planning is well underway—we’ve got a full house and driveway. Those both make me happy.

For Sean Lewis, the answer is community.

“No matter one’s political position in today’s polarized nation, everyone wants a better community. Safe streets, good schools, friendly neighborhoods and new opportunities for future generations. Communities are what makes this country great,” Lewis says. “What I do is two-pronged. Professionally, I try to identify individuals who deserve a bit of help. It could be connecting them with a mentor or resource they may sorely need. It may be sharing advice or helping them restore self-confidence to succeed in what they feel is important. Personally, I volunteer. As a member of the Oneonta Rotary, I help raise funds for Operation Warm. This program provides hundreds of winter coats, hats and mittens to area youth. I serve on the Board of Hill City Celebrations, the organization that creates the Hometown Fourth Celebration in Neahwa Park, the Festival of Lights and First Night. I play Santa Claus each year. I am a Christmas bell-ringer, a cleaner of roadways, and an assistant at Saturday’s Bread food distribution. I feel that the most valuable gifts that one human can give to another are time and forgiveness. And in today’s climate, we need them more than ever.

Cassandra Miller is also all about community.

“Working on projects that make Oneonta a better place to live and visit brings me a lot of joy, especially when I get to work with others from all walks of life. I don’t need to know where someone stands on taxation bills if they treat others with respect and dignity. Our community feels supportive and collaborative.”

Hudi Podolsky goes to the Clark Sports Center for aqua aerobics to unwind.

“In the locker room, we aren’t red or blue, we’re just women keeping our aging bodies moving,” Podolsky says. “We’re kind to each other, we have fun, we’re doing something together, encouraging each other, and doing something for ourselves. We don’t judge each other, we just each try to be the best version of ourselves we can be. We all bless Carol Lachance for her inspiring instruction, and we bless Jane Clark, who supports this amazing facility. We’re all filled with gratitude and smiles.

Ed Lentz finds “so many things” to help distract from the current political upheaval.

“The first to come to mind was watching NCAA basketball while waiting for the opening day of the baseball season. Others include working on improving our town as town supervisor and our community as chair of the Butternut Valley Alliance, reading novels, walking the dogs.”

“Right now, watching the NCAA basketball tournament is a great way to relax,” echoes Zachary McKenney. “There is so much intrigue in both the women’s and men’s tournaments this year. I made my co-directors of the Hartwick Institute of Public Service fill out brackets, and we’re having a great time keeping up with all of the games.”

Don Mathisen takes a more personal view of things.

“I’m grateful for having good health at age 75. I’m grateful that I love my daughters, Jessie and Lindy, and grandson Raphie, and that they love me. I have wonderful relationships with my son-in-law, Danny, and my almost son-in-law, Paul. I’m appreciative that I have a loving relationship with my brothers and sisters, Anne, Greg, Mike, Kathy, and Bill. I’m happy that I have a nice place to live, that I’m part of a caring community, and have a job that keeps me engaged. I’m an optimist. One can look at life and the world around us and see all the good things we have. Or they can focus on the negative. I choose to be happy.”

“I choose kindness, compassion and humor to bring smiles and gratitude,” says Larry Malone. “This winter I shoveled the sidewalks and driveways of neighbors, one of whom is absent a spouse on active duty. I pulled out my chainsaw to clear yards filled with storm debris, and last week I walked a retired friend through doing their taxes for the first time. It’s possible to turn a blind eye to politics at the local level to find common ground to solve problems. At the national and global level, empathy must rule when people we’ll never see are being harmed. Without empathy, it’s easy to succumb to fears, both real and invented by others.”

As our nation moves forward, it’s important to remember and embrace the commonality between those on opposite sides of the political aisle. Your neighbor may not agree with you on immigration. Your brother might not share your views on President Trump. Your coworker may take a different view on the war in Ukraine. Your partner may not vote the same way you do.

But, at our core, Americans are not that different—we’re all just trying to make our way and live our lives in a highly polarized political climate. So watch a ballgame, take a hike on that trail, offer assistance to someone who needs help, exercise. Just forget about politics for a while. After all, it really is the little things that count the most.

Editor’s Note: We continued to receive responses well after press time, and these are included below. We thank everyone who contributed their time and thoughts.

As a historian, I enjoy wandering cemeteries and, with the snow receding, I’ve been able to get out there once again. As I stroll among the gravestones, my heart fills with pride when I come upon someone who served in the American Revolution, the Civil War, etc. It cries out in anguish when the person is killed in the line of duty. I become protective of the family nearby lying so close to the one they loved. Some 50 or 100 years later, when there is no family left to remember the life lost, I consider that each of us says as we walk through the rows of granite and marble, “I will remember them…and you.”

—Debra Mackenzie

Spending time with my dogs, Kona and Kady, helps me to relax, decompress, and to never take life’s blessings for granted. Whenever I see the dogs happily boarding the bus for “Doggy Daycare,” I smile every time.

—Staci Thompson

As a father of four daughters that all participated in athletics, from softball, basketball, soccer, field hockey and even rugby, sporting events are a great “apolitical” activity. This time of year, high-school softball is beginning and the NCAA women’s tournament is in full swing. Both are great distractions from politics. Recently, to my dismay, some politics are even creeping into sports. I truly wish they wouldn’t.

—Edwin J. Frazier Jr.

I would say that right now I love to read contemporary fiction (I try to have multiple books I’m reading at once), walk my dog in Wilber Park, and breathe deeply to remind myself to be present.

—Cecelia Walsh-Russo

For me, it’s baseball. The beauty of our National Pastime is that it marches on, day-after-day, and brings people together for eight months out of the year with excitement, hope, highlights, and joy. Two baseball fans can always find something to talk about!

—Jon Shestakofsky

I am grateful for farmers markets and, in particular, the local Oneonta Farmers Market. In my world, good food is love, and the food from a farmers market is delicious, whether it is something made to eat there, or locally grown fruits and vegetables I can take home. When I travel, going to the local farmers market is a wonderful, relaxing way to see the community, strolling about trying local, fresh food, and not just hitting up one more tourist attraction. Here in central New York, some of us are Blue, some of us are Red, but I have noticed that everyone I know here is Green, caring about the health and well-being of our food supply. I spend most of my Saturday mornings at the Oneonta Farmers Market and it brings a smile to my face seeing local community members going through, buying food for the week, getting locally-grown flowers to brighten up their homes, friends running into one another and catching up, little kids inspecting the goodies and inevitably skipping over to the vendor with the maple sugar candies, people wandering through with their dogs, enjoying baked goods and inspecting the handcrafts. When there is a lull in the market, vendors chat with one another about all kinds of things, but most often about how they grow, catch, and/or make their products. Listening to them, the hard work and passion that goes into their work is evident, which takes me back to why I believe that good food is love. It is a wonderful community to be part of and a great reflection of the wider area. It reminds me of what I enjoy about humanity and people and being alive in this time.

—Rachel Frick Cardelle

I take solace and joy in creating and witnessing the creation of art. For me, it’s music specifically, but watching my wife, daughter, friends and strangers create something for the sake of creating is inspiring. Be it a painting, a mural, a sculpture, or a song. It is satisfying to witness the progress and final form of an artist’s creation.

—Geoffrey Doyle

When I need to relax, I look to the trees. With a lifetime that exceeds that of humans, trees show us that there are always opportunities for growth. Whether it’s a sapling emerging from the forest floor or an ancient tree still setting new buds, trees remind us to take the long view. For gratitude, I turn to music. Isabel Chen’s recent performance of the Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 with the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra displayed the full range of emotions and yet all was resolved in harmony. That Mozart’s music still speaks to us today gives me great hope.

—Gregory Farmer

Surprisingly, I have many things which are apolitical, bring a smile to my face and make me feel grateful! Taking long walks (with my dog!) around our beautiful village, getting together with girlfriends for game nights, playing tennis, and, in the summer months, enjoying beautiful Lake Otsego. And most of all, family gatherings.

—Ellen R. Tillapaugh

I am so grateful for cozy, agenda-less moments at home with my husband, son and our fur babies.

—Hope Von Stengel

As the Executive Director of a YMCA, I believe that exercise and play have the power to unite people, creating an environment where individuals can better themselves without fear of judgment. It’s all about fostering growth, both physically and mentally, in a space that encourages self-improvement. For me, one thing that helps me relax, brings a smile to my face, and gives me gratitude is spending quality time with my family and friends. In a world that often feels divided, those moments of connection—whether it’s sharing a meal, playing a game, or simply having a conversation—are grounding. It reminds me of what really matters: building meaningful relationships and supporting one another. I’m also incredibly grateful for the work we do at the YMCA. Seeing individuals push themselves to improve, whether through fitness, learning, or community involvement, is inspiring. It’s a powerful reminder that, despite the challenges we face in the world, we all have the ability to come together and create positive change in our own lives and for others. That sense of collective progress is something that continually brings me joy and perspective.

—Frank Russo