Four Angel Tree Families Still Available

OTSEGO COUNTY—The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta” are partnering with The Salvation Army again this year to help ensure a joyful Christmas for area families through the Angel Tree Program, and time is running out with four families remaining.

This tradition dates back to 1921 with the creation of The Freeman’s Journal Christmas Fund by Editor and Publisher Rowan D. Spraker Sr., as a way for neighbors to help others enjoy a happy holiday.

This is the 103rd year of this community tradition. The Salvation Army has gathered the Christmas wish lists, grouped by family, below. You can help Santa, and be an angel, by selecting a family to sponsor.

Gifts should be both new and unwrapped (price tags removed, please), and received no later than Friday, December 13, to allow the elves time for wrapping and loading. Gifts may be dropped off at the offices of “The Freeman’s Journal,” 21 Railroad Avenue, Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Chapel, 25 River Street, Oneonta.

FAMILY #1

8-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 14/16
Shoe size: 2
Likes: Bluey, Stitch, Barbies, Descendants

3-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: 4T
Likes: Blippi, educational toys, Elmo

FAMILY #3

18-MONTH-OLD MALE
Size: 2T
Likes: learning toys, baby toys

4-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 6
Likes: Paw Patrol, princesses, Minnie Mouse

FAMILY #5

12-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: large men’s (no jeans, please)
Shoe size: 9-1/2
Likes: baseball cards, Legos (likes red and blue)

FAMILY #8

12-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: large
Likes: PlayStation 5 games, basketball

10-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: medium
Likes: Legos, crafts

10-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 16/18
Likes: crafts, Bath & Body Works products

