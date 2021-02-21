Edward F. Danielski, Jr., 89; Radiologist At Bassett, Fox

IN MEMORIAM

COOPERSTOWN – Edward F. Danielski, Jr., a radiologist at Bassett Hospital and later director of Fox Hospital’s radiology department, passed away at home on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

The son of Edward Danielski Sr. and Jennie Danielski, Edward was born on July 12, 1930, in Greenfield, Mass.

He attended Deerfield Academy and graduated from Harvard College, cum laude, in 1953. He went to Columbia Medical School and served his internship and residency at the Columbia division of Bellevue Hospital under the service of Drs. Andre Cournand and Dickinson Richards, who had recently received Nobel prizes in medicine.

He served in the Army as a captain and radiologist at the 57th Field Hospital in Toul, France, where he met Anne Marie Philippot de Miniere, whom he married in 1960.

He became board certified in Radiology, Radiation Therapy and Nuclear Medicine after studies at Cornell Medical Center. He and his wife moved to Cooperstown where he became an associate radiologist at Bassett Hospital. He later established his own Radiology department at Fox Hospital in Oneonta, where he served as director.

He was interested in extending radiology advances to underdeveloped countries, introducing the first arteriograms to the Dominican Republic and the first myelogram to Tunisia under the auspices of CARE-MEDICO. He is a past president of the Otsego chapter of the American Cancer Society and the Fox Hospital Medical Staff.

Edward loved skiing, sailing and gardening. He was a gifted amateur piano and harpsichord player. His greatest love was his wife of 60 years, Anne Marie. Together they enjoyed traveling internationally, spending time at their home in Ste. Maxime, France, and many projects, including building a harpsichord and caring for nature.

Edward is survived by her children Philippe Danielski and his wife Anne of Vrilly, France; Valerie Danielski Greenberg and her husband Steven of Westport, Conn., and five grandchildren whom they loved spending time with: Lewis Danielski, and Benjamin, Daniel, Sam and Noah Greenberg.

In lieu of a funeral, there will be a grande fete on Bastille Day, his favorite holiday, where his life will be celebrated with his favorite beverage: Veuve Cliquot. Donations in memory of Edward may be sent to the Otsego Land Trust P.O. Box 173 Cooperstown, NY 13326 or via https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/otsegolandtrust