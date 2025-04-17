Maria Griswold and Katie Bellen walk their bikes along the trail at the Goodyear Lake Waterway Access. (Photo by Bill Bellen)

Efforts Underway To Restore Goodyear Lake’s Waterway Access

By BILL BELLEN

MILFORD

To the untrained eye of the countless baseball tourists visiting its shores and trails each summer, the Goodyear Lake Waterway Access at Silliman Cove may seem to be in ideal condition.

However, when one digs a little deeper into the ecology of the site, a different story begins to unfold. Invasive plant species run rampant, using up soil nutrients and sunlight needed by native species, and erosion is slowly chipping away at the beaches and outcroppings of the area. To a vigilant eye, this location appears to be in dire straits.

Luckily, this is an issue that is not going unaddressed. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has been carefully monitoring this site, and has begun to take action to restore the cove and make it a model example of state land management in the region.

“This past October 2024, DEC’s Division of Lands and Forests employees began a multi-phase project to remove invasive plant species such as honeysuckle and multiflora rose from the popular Goodyear Lake Waterway Access in Otsego County,” Jomo Miller, a public information officer at the DEC, said. “The project kicked off with forestry staff removing honeysuckle shrubs and a variety of garbage from along a section of shoreline. In November 2024, native shrubs provided by New York State Electric and Gas were replanted along a portion of the cleared shoreline.”

These efforts have been overseen by Dustin Monk, the forester for western Otsego County. Monk has played a major part in organizing this project, being the primary planner and the one facilitating discussion among staff on the best ways to go about this initiative.

“I have to get all the tools that we need ready [and] get a group of people that are able to help. There’s just a lot of setting up both different people’s schedules when we can get to it and then having the day and the weather and all that stuff coming together,” Monk said.

So far, the project has seen its foundations laid with the initial removal of some invasive plant species alongside the site’s 0.4-mile trail. Over time, visitors will begin to see these cleared areas blossom with freshly budding, native flora. This will allow the waterway access to display an array of the natural beauty that can be found within New York State, without the impediment of species that do not belong.

“I grew up outdoors; fishing, hunting, enjoying those kinds of things. Every little spot matters,” Monk said.

When asked about what part of the project he was looking forward to realizing the most, Monk said, “For me, personally, it’s seeing those giant honeysuckle bushes that have overtaken gone. That’ll be a huge improvement to me, just seeing that, and then being able to just see how nature is gonna take over some of the areas.”

Luckily for visitors, these refurbishments should not severely impact any traversing of the terrestrial portion of the waterway access. Work will be done predominantly during the spring and fall, outside of the period of the site’s highest foot traffic. People visiting during these times are advised to be aware of any active work sites, and to listen to DEC officials when offered safety instructions.

Refurbishments to the site will continue throughout the next few years. The removal of invasive species and the safe introduction of native ones is a tenuous, labor intensive process that takes time, Monk said. The work is being done exclusively by DEC staff members, meaning no extraneous costs for contractors, but a tight schedule given the numerous sites under DEC administration.

There is still much to be done at the Goodyear Lake Waterway Access, but work is coming along nicely. As the summer crowds begin their trek to the shores of the lake once more, many will go unaware of the impact these refurbishments have had. However, locals will be able to walk trails along a newly reinvigorated stretch of land, and appreciate a place that offers a wholesome summer locale, and a beautiful display of the diverse nature Otsego County has to offer.

Those interested in helping prevent the spread of invasive species on state land, and assisting in their containment, can visit the DEC’s page on invasive species at https://dec.ny.gov/nature/invasive-species. Plenty of information on DEC sites across the state, including the Goodyear Lake Waterway Access, is also available on their main page.