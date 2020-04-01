Elaine M. Andrews, 84; Valedictorian, Legal Secretary, Notary Public

ONEONTA – Elaine M. Andrews, valedictorian of her Otego graduating class who went on to a career as a legal secretary, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Fox Hospital.

Elaine was born in Decatur on Nov. 20, 1935, the daughter of Earl and Ida (Weatherly) Miller. She later moved to Otego where she attended school and was part of the basketball and gymnastic teams. She graduated as the Valedictorian of her class.

After graduation, Elaine became a legal secretary and was employed by Robert Hathaway, Esq and Ronald Haus, Esq. Elaine was also a notary public and served many people.

Elaine and Richard “Dick” Andrews were joined in marriage at the West Oneonta Baptist Church in February of 1958. They were married for 49 years and 10 months. Dick and Elaine had 3 very special dogs, Spot, Bandit and Cricket as well as their beloved cats.

Elaine was a member of the Legal Secretary Association for many years and the Ladies Auxiliary at the Pindars Corners Fire Department. She loved camping with her family at Caroga Lake and enjoyed snowmobiling with her friends and family. She and Dick were members of the Charlotte Valley Snowmobile Club. Elaine was also a member of the West Davenport Free Baptist Church for many years, where she loved singing in the choir and was treasurer for a time.

Elaine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl L. Amo of Oneonta; a son, Richard (Jodi) Andrews of West Davenport; 5 grandchildren, Michael (Janelle) Amo, Lacey Layton (Jeremy Morgan), Rickey Amo (Amy Devendorf) Raina Andrews (Bradley Teeter) and Kyle Andrews (Kim Misner); great-grandchildren, Vivienne Amo, Kale Layton, Logan Amo, Aubrey Morgan, Kiley and Emily Misner; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Townsend and Jean Rider; brother-in-law, Robert Illenberg; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dick in 2007; siblings, Earlene Illenberg, Enid Vila and Eugene Miller; sisters-in-law, Kay Andrews and Frances Andrews; brothers-in-law, Albert Townsend, David Andrews, Keith Rider, and Pete Andrews; her special aunt and uncle, Allalee and Charles Timewell; her grandparents, Frances and George Rous; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Oleta and John Sargent.

A public celebration of Elaine’s life will be announced at a later date at the West Davenport Free Baptist Church.

A private burial at Charlotte Valley Cemetery in West Davenport was held for immediate family.

Donations may be made to the Pindars Corners Fire Department, 8898 State Highway 23, Oneonta, NY 13820 or the West Davenport Free Baptist Church, 211 Charlotte Creek Rd., Davenport, NY 13760.

Arrangements are by Oneonta’s only family owned funeral home, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street; www.lhpfuneralhome.com