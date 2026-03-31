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Emergency Closure of Interstate 88 Between Exits 10-12

OTSEGO COUNTY—On Tuesday, March 31, the New York State Department of Transportation, in coordination with the New York State Police, announced the immediate closure of Interstate 88 between Exits 10 and 12 in both eastbound and westbound directions until further notice.

As per a press release, motorists are advised to follow the established detour routes:

• Eastbound traffic (from Binghamton): Travel will be diverted off I-88 at Exit 10 onto State Highway 7. Motorists may re-enter I-88 at Exit 12.

• Westbound traffic (from Albany): Travel will be diverted off I-88 at Exit 12 onto State Highway 7. Motorists may re-enter I-88 at Exit 10.

Detour signage is in place to guide motorists.

According to officials, there is currently no timetable for repairs. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available from the NYSDOT.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible, allow for extra travel time, and exercise caution while traveling along detour routes.

Information is current as of 11:45 a.m., March 31, 2026.

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