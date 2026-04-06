NYSDOT Advises Motorists of I-88 Closure, Detour between Unadilla, Otego

OTSEGO COUNTY—The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of a full closure of Interstate 88 in both directions between Exit 10 (Unadilla) and Exit 12 (Otego) due to considerable erosion under the highway in the median impacting both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

According to a press release issued on the morning of April 6, all four lanes along this stretch of I-88 remain closed while emergency repairs are underway.

Motorists should follow the well-marked, 9.5-mile detour along State Route 7 between exits 10 and 12 to reconnect with the interstate, officials said.

On Wednesday, March 31, a New York State Police trooper observed unusual erosion along the highway embankment that raised concerns about the safety of the road. Out of an abundance of caution, the interstate was immediately closed. A NYSDOT team, comprised of engineering and geotech staff, determined that the water channeling from a nearby hillside had traveled beneath both directions of the highway, creating a gap under the roadway, with recent storms worsening the situation.

NYSDOT officials said contractors are on site, assessing subsurface conditions, and will begin emergency repairs this week. The work will include filling the void beneath the roadway to restore stability and constructing a concrete-lined channel to safely direct water away from the interstate to prevent further erosion.

The timeline for the completion of repairs is still unknown. NYSDOT will provide updates as work progresses.

I-88 will remain closed until NYSDOT engineers determine the roadway is safe to reopen. NYSDOT has been in touch with area school districts and first responder agencies impacted by the closure and will continue to communicate with them until this issue is resolved, officials said. Motorists are urged to follow posted detours, allow for additional travel time and avoid the area if possible.