Emma Jean Shepard, 91; As Girl, Attended Two One-Room Schools

FLY CREEK – It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Emma Jean (Shaw) Shepard of Cooperstown on July 1, 2020, at the age of 91 years.

Emma Jean was born to Harold Judson Shaw and Ethel Catherine (Knapp) Shaw February 5, 1929, at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown.

As a child, Emma Jean first lived with her parents at their home on Beaver Street in Cooperstown. They later moved to the boathouse at Three Mile Point and then to Thurston Hill, where she attended a one-room schoolhouse and then Springfield Central School. In 1941, the family moved to Fly Creek, where Jean attended another one-room schoolhouse and then Cooperstown High School, graduating with the Class of 1948.

On Nov. 19, 1948, she married Smith J. Shepard, Jr. at the Cooperstown Methodist Church. They built their life together residing in Fly Creek where they raised their son.

She leaves as her legacy one child, David Allen Shepard, and daughter-in-law Susan. She also leaves to cherish her memory four grandchildren, Laura Smith (Jeffrey), Cynthia Shepard, Patrick Shepard (Kim) and Sean Clinton; six great-grandchildren, Amanda Burgher (Jason), Shelby McLean, Chelsey Loucks (Joseph Pickard), Jordan Loucks (Andrew Bosc), Eric Loucks (Kaley Manikis) and Cendra Crawford; and six great great grandchildren, Jacob and Dalton Burgher, Lyndon and Kolyn Baldwin, Emma McMichael and Annabelle Bosc.

Although there are no words to describe what an amazing and beautifully unique woman Emma was, her son and grandchildren will always remember her as a loving, caring individual who provided compassion and comfort to all the lives she touched.

Emma Jean worked at the Cooperstown Central School in the cafeteria for nine years, and in addition faithfully provided care to elderly people within her community for 17 years.

In 1947, she joined the membership of the Fly Creek Methodist Church, and since that time has been a very active and devoted member. She enjoyed spending time with family, as well as the staff and friends at Cooperstown Center, expressing her talent and love for art, and sharing her spiritual beliefs (“Grammy loves you and Jesus loves you”).

Emma Jean is predeceased by her parents, her husband, the mother of her grandchildren, Mary Clinton, her very special cousins Alice Shaw and Beverly Payne, along with several other cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fly Creek United Methodist Church, PO Box 128, Fly Creek, NY 13337.

A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.