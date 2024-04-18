New York City-based Empire Wild will perform in the final show of the 2023-2024 Cooperstown Concert Series. (Photo provided)

‘Empire Wild’ To Close Out Concert Season

COOPERSTOWN—Classical crossover trio Empire Wild will take the stage on Friday, April 19 in the finale performance of the Cooperstown Concert Series 2023-2024 season. The show begins at 7 p.m. at The Otesaga Resort Hotel.

Empire Wild is described by concert series organizers as a genre-bending trio featuring Juilliard-trained classical musicians. Band members fuse the sounds of pop, folk, Broadway, and more into their songwriting and composition, embodying the group’s shared love of musical exploration.

“We are thrilled to be closing our 54th concert season with such a talented trio of classically-trained musicians performing music across numerous genres,” said Arthur Weinstock, CCS board President. “Our mission is to present live music events that promote cultural growth, while intriguing and entertaining the audience. Empire Wild exemplifies our mission and we’re eager to bring their unique sound to Cooperstown.”

Based in New York City, Empire Wild has brought its signature mix of original music, inventive covers and twists on the classical canon to audiences across the country. Recently, the trio delighted audiences with its original songwriting and unique arrangements at venues including the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, the Harriman-Jewell Series in Kansas City, and the Kaufman Music Center’s Musical Storefronts in Lincoln Center.

Individually, all three musicians are committed to community engagement and teaching. As an ensemble, Empire Wild feels it is important to prioritize community-oriented work and bring creative musical outlets and opportunities to students of all backgrounds and skill levels. According to a press release, they have shared their unusual versatility with students through workshops at the University of Iowa, the Peabody Institute and the Preucil School of Music, among others. Equally at home in classrooms, intimate salons and large concert halls, Empire Wild brings a sense of community to every performance.

Cooperstown Concert Series 2023-24 season Programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and by The Scriven Foundation.

Tickets for the concert are available online and at the door: $25.00 for adults; $10.00 for students (with college ID); $10.00 for youth ages 6-18; and free for children under 6 years old. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://cooperstownconcertseries.org/empire-wild-april-19-2024/