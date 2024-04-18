‘Empty Bowls’ Fundraiser is This Saturday

By EMILY HILBERT

COOPERSTOWN

Soup’s on! That’s what people will be saying this Saturday during the annual Empty Bowls Luncheon to benefit the Cooperstown Food Pantry.

As the ground finally starts to thaw and we start to feel that spring breeze pass by, there is no better time to get the community together for a worthy cause. What was begun in the early 1990s by potters “looking to raise money for their local food pantry and soup kitchen,” according to a press release, has blossomed to become a much-anticipated event for locals.

More than 300 unique, hand-thrown bowls have been donated by local potters for use during the event; the Smithy Clay Studio donated their space and kiln use. As for the food itself, area restaurants, caterers, and generous individuals have signed up to donate a wide variety of soup and bread.

But how does it work? Have no fear, first-time attendees—it’s a fairly simple process. The luncheon will take place this Saturday, April 20 from noon to 2 p.m. at Christ Church Parish Hall, 69 Fair Street, Cooperstown. Once there, a suggested donation of $20.00 will be collected and guests will get to pick any bowl they want—short or tall, they will have them all. Everyone will be able to find a bowl they love, whether plain or decorated. Next, head to the line to grab some bread and soup. That’s it! Once done, diners get to take their beautiful bowls home with them “as a reminder of ‘empty bowls’ and hunger in Otsego County.” There will also be a raffle.

All proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Cooperstown Food Pantry. For more information on the food pantry, or to volunteer or seek assistance, visit www.cooperstownfoodpantry.org or contact CFP Executive Director Will Kleffner, at (607) 547-8902.

Signed up for soup donations? Drop-off is from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Organizers ask that those brining soup to try to arrive with the soup already warmed through, as the church has a stove but space will be limited.