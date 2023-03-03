Empty Bowls Luncheon Returns;

Proceeds To Benefit Food Pantry

COOPERSTOWN—The 2023 Empty Bowls Luncheon will be held on Saturday, March 4 from noon to 2 p.m. at Christ Church Parish Hall, 69 Fair Street. The Empty Bowls project was begun in 1990 by Michigan art teacher John Hartom as a way for his students to raise money for a local food drive. Hartom and wife Lisa Blackburn, also an art educator, created a model for others to follow and the concept spread across the country. This is the 15th year the Empty Bowls event will be held in Cooperstown.

Potters at The Smithy Clay Studio have been busy glazing more than 300 hand-thrown bowls made especially for this event; local restaurants and individuals will donate delicious soups and breads. Guests are asked for a $20.00 donation for a simple soup lunch served in a bowl of their choosing, which they will keep as a reminder of “empty bowls” and hunger in Otsego County.

All money raised from the event is donated to the Cooperstown Food Pantry, every $1.00 of which enables the food pantry to purchase $10.00 worth of food from Feeding America. Located at 25 Church Street, the pantry is open six days a week. Visit www.cooperstownfoodpantry.org for more information. For further details on this event, contact Kathy Chase at (607) 547-2627.