Environmental Trailblazer To Speak at OCCA Annual Dinner

HARTWICK—The Otsego County Conservation Association announced on Wednesday, July 9 that its annual dinner will be held on Sunday, August 24 at 5 p.m. at Creekside Station in Hartwick. This event brings together community members, local leaders, and environmental advocates for an evening of celebration, connection, and commitment to safeguarding the region’s natural heritage, officials said.

According to a press release, guests will enjoy a curated farm-to-table feast by Bee Blossom Catering, featuring fresh ingredients from local farms including Chicory Creek Farm, Sleeping Lion Farm and Painted Goat Farm. The evening will also include the presentation of OCCA’s Conservationist of the Year award, followed by a keynote address from renowned environmental attorney and activist Anne Marie Garti.

Raised in Delhi, Garti is known for her fearless advocacy and legal expertise in defending both communities and ecosystems across the Northeast. Her accomplishments include preserving the Jerome Park Reservoir in the Bronx and leading the successful, decade-long fight against the Constitution Pipeline. Garti’s work exemplifies the power of grassroots organizing backed by strategic legal action, OCCA officials said, and her insights “promise to resonate deeply with all who care about environmental justice and the future of our shared landscapes.”

“We’re honored to welcome Anne Marie Garti as our keynote speaker,” said Shelby MacLeish, OCCA assistant director. “Her story is a reminder that real change starts when everyday people come together with purpose.

“OCCA’s Annual Dinner is not just a celebration—it’s a call to action, and a vital fundraiser that fuels our year-round work to protect Otsego County’s forests, farms, and waters,” MacLeish elaborated.

Tickets for the annual dinner are available now and can be purchased online or by mailing a check to OCCA at PO Box 931, Cooperstown, NY 13326. For those unable to attend, there are still meaningful ways to participate—silent auction donations and event sponsorships are welcome and help ensure the continued success of OCCA’s programs, MacLeish pointed out.

Suggested contributions for the auction include art, wine, handmade goods, local experiences, gift certificates, and themed baskets.

“Any offering that reflects the talent and generosity of our community,” MacLeish said.

For tickets, donations or additional information, contact MacLeish at coordinator@occainfo.org or call (607) 547-4488.

“Join us for an unforgettable evening of local food, powerful storytelling and a shared vision for a more sustainable future,” MacLeish invited.