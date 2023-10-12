Event Fetes Local Chefs, Foods

COOPERSTOWN—The bounty of the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market and the talent of area chefs will be showcased from 5-7 p.m. this Sunday, October 15 at Otsego 2000’s Local Foods Local Spirits party. This fundraiser for the market shines a spotlight on local chefs who will be creating savory and sweet tapas-style tasting bites made with local meat, dairy, and produce from CFM vendors. The event will be held at the market at 101 Main Street in Pioneer Alley.

Chefs include Chloe Ford from Chloe’s Bakeshop, Tim Searles from Doubleday Café, Jeneé Rasmussen from Crumhorn Coffee House, Nawang Gurung from Norbu, Q Kashaei from the Empire House, Anthony Leberto from Brimstone Bakery, and Alexandra Gunther from Mel’s at 22. Some featured chefs are also CFM vendors: Pam DiLiberto from By the Handful and Jesse Pascale from Rock Hill Farm. In addition, Alex Webster, the farmers’ market manager, will be putting his chef’s cap on for this event.

Each chef will select ingredients from three CFM vendors, which include Arabeth Farm, Black Willow Pond Farm, Byebrook Farm, Chatty Wren Coffee Roasters, Cooperstown Maple Works, Empire Natural Foods, Gaia’s Breath Farm, Heller’s Farm, Lapps Produce, Middlefield Orchard, Mill Hollow Maple, Mountain View Dairy, Nectar Hills Farm, Pail Shop Vineyards, Painted Goat Farm, RevSpirits, Rock Hill Farm, Straight from the Hive, and Uncommon Kin Cidery.

“We are excited to bring back this popular celebration of local foods and the farms that produce them—we have an incredible abundance and diversity of local foods at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, all produced within 50 miles of Cooperstown by the folks who sell them every week,” said Ellen Pope, executive director of Otsego 2000, which founded the market in 1991.

Fast Friends will perform and there will be a raffle of items from the farmers’ market.

Tickets are $40.00 each and available at www.otsego2000.org or by calling (607) 547-8881. All proceeds benefit the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market.