Event Meets Expectation: Those Sweaters Are UGLY!

Just before the 10 a.m. start at the the flagpole, Cooperstown Chamber Executive Director Tara Burke, right, top photo (green sweater), instructs this morning’s participants in the sixth annual Ugly Sweater Run/Walk through the historic downtown, ending up in Lakefront Park. Center foreground is Frankie Panzarella, one of the younger participants. Inset right, Emily Whipple, right, of Davenport, joined two friends from Roxbury, Kendall Darling, center, and Melissa Peters; the three drove up from Delaware County to participate for the first time. Inset left, another first-timer, Tim Whitaker, Hartwick Seminary, picked up his sweater at Cole’s in New Hartford this week, and the tiny lights locally. The race was run in balmy 40-degree weather. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)