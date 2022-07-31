The 2022 Exploration Days at Hanford Mills have been successful in giving visitors a chance to explore the Mill and experience a variety of engaging activities and programs offered by local presenters and staff at Hanford Mills.

As part of the August 13th Exploration Day, they will again welcome cooper, Bob Allers. He will demonstrate historic coopering skills, sharing the tools and techniques of constructing buckets, tubs, casks, and other containers. Allers taught Earth Science for 34 years. For 12 summers, he worked as a seasonal National Park Service Park Ranger at Fort Stanwix National Monument where he began learning the trade of coopering.

Along with Allers, The Dave Brandt Chapter 210 of Trout Unlimited will be pondside for a children’s catch-and-release fishing day. Participants can bring their own poles or borrow one.

Hanford Mills invites you to try your hand at some activities throughout the Mill and learn more about how we grind corn, build crates, and use belts and pullies to power our machines.

For more information visit Hanfordmills.org.