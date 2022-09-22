By:  09/22/2022  3:51 pm
This Week: 09-22-22

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

September 22, 2022

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

A real life rodeo took place in the Schuyler Lake Firemen’s Field on Sunday morning, September 18. Left to right on horseback: Joseph Milton, Jacob Rounds, and Steve Batchelder assembled with their dogs left to right: Scooby, Tinsley and Nova, try to capture a few roaming heifers who escaped from down the road. CLICK HERE to read the whole article.

FRONT PAGE

Home, Home on the Range. Where the Deer and the Heifers Play?

Weekly Medical Briefs: 09-22-22

Inside The Paper

Glimmerglass Festival Guild Contributes $25,000

Cooperstown Community Harvest Supper Returns

Grow with CCE Garden Project

6th Ward Receives Proclamation

Waller Grandson Wins International Soccer Championship

Raw. Real. Romance … and Giving Back.

Hanford Mills Exploration Day

Perspectives

Editorial

Re-Charge!

Columns

STERNBERG: Mr. President, COVID Is NOT Over

News from the Noteworthy: Building Homes, Community and Hope

Letters

MACMILLAN: Thanks To All Involved With CAA Flowerbeds

NORTHRUP: Carefree Gardens + Origins = Paradise

BOUND VOLUMES

BOUND VOLUMES: September 22, 2022

Fall Photo

This week’s Fall Photo is from Blend Hill Road in Oneonta, submitted by Alex Lau.

Obituaries

Leon K. Beach

Barbara Steckler

Philip J. LaFratta

Karen Louise Ingham

Summer Dreams

Kite Festival Returns to Cherry Valley

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

