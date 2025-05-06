Kirill Grechkin accepts the Grand Prize Award for his drawing, “The Moonlight Terror.” (Photo provided)

FAM Announces Winners of ‘Young at Art’

COOPERSTOWN—On Saturday, April 12, teachers, families, and community members gathered at Fenimore Art Museum to celebrate the achievements of young artists in Central New York. Two hundred and seventy-three teen artists from 26 regional schools participated in the museum’s annual Young at Art! Regional Youth Art Contest.

The artworks of 75 young artists were selected to comprise the exhibition, “Young at Art! Timeless Tales, Vibrant Visions,” on view at Fenimore Art Museum through Wednesday, May 7.

Gallery viewing, artmaking activities, and a live performance by the Little Delaware Youth Ensemble preceded a keynote address by Gregory Lendeck, artistic director of the New York State Summer School of the Arts, and the announcement of winners by Michelle Bosma, manager of special programs at FAM. Distinctive awards were given to Lucas Santana of Thomas Proctor High School in Utica, whose sculpture, “Baba Yaga,” brings the legend of the Slavic witch and fairy godmother to life.

The Grand Prize Award was presented to Kirill Grechkin, homeschooled in Warren, whose drawing, “The Moonlight Terror,” masterfully depicts a giant octopus stirring the waves of the sea. The award for Outstanding Participation was presented to Daniel Marrone, art instructor at Richfield Springs Central School. First-place awards were presented to Adelyn Shute, Layla Buttermann, Serafina Marotto, Kerry McNamara, Abigal Babbitt, Daniel Kehoe, Ava O’Dell, Aurora Stingel, and Emily Hartman for the best works of art in their chosen media depicting the program theme of legends.

Young at Art! is sponsored in part by Bank of Cooperstown, NYCM Insurance, the Black Family Foundation, and Stewart’s Holiday Match.