FAM Opening for the Season Next Week

COOPERSTOWN—A diverse lineup of exhibitions inviting guests to explore photography, American landscape painting, historic artworks, and contemporary perspectives—all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Otsego Lake. That’s what visitors to Cooperstown will find at Fenimore Art Museum this year.

Opening April 1, the museum’s new season begins with “Faded Elegance: Portraits of Havana” by internationally acclaimed photographer Michael Eastman. On view through December 31, Eastman’s richly colored photographs capture the atmospheric interiors and architecture of Havana, revealing the city’s history and beauty through luminous images filled with texture, color, and nostalgia.

Art and history come together in “Pints and Paintings: Thomas Cole and Frederic Church’s Tavern Sign” (April 1–May 10). This special exhibition celebrates the 200th birthday of Hudson River School artist Frederic Church and tells the fascinating story of the Bull’s Head Tavern Paintings, believed to have been painted by both Thomas Cole and Church. Through archival research, sketches and expert analysis, the exhibition sheds light on the artistic collaboration behind this intriguing work.

Also on view this spring is “Young at Art” (April 1–May 10), showcasing imaginative works created by young regional artists and celebrating the creativity of the next generation.

Summer at Fenimore Art Museum brings two major exhibitions beginning Saturday, May 23. “The Linda McCartney Retrospective: From the Light” (May 23–September 7) offers a compelling look at the life and work of the celebrated photographer. Linda McCartney (1941–1998) was an exceptional photographer, known for her portraits of musicians such as The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Aretha Franklin and The Beatles. In 1968, she became the first female photographer to have a cover photograph on “Rolling Stone” magazine. Linda McCartney had a parallel career as a musician. She was an animal rights activist and a passionate advocate of a vegetarian lifestyle, often using her images to support the campaigns that she believed in. The exhibition features McCartney’s photographic exploration and personal elements of her life which she came to share through photography.

Opening the same day, “In Nature’s Studio: Two Centuries of American Landscape Painting” (May 23–September 7) explores how artists have been inspired by the American landscape for more than 200 years. From the Hudson River School to modern interpretations, the exhibition highlights the beauty and power of nature through remarkable works of art.

As autumn arrives, Fenimore Art Museum continues its exploration of the natural world with “Tranquility and Turbulence: Reflections on the Land” (September 19–December 31), examining artists’ responses to the environment within the museum’s collections and our changing relationship with the land.

Beginning September 26, local artist Janet Munro will be featured in a fall-inspired solo show. And it’s the return of FAM’s highly anticipated Members’ Showcase, celebrating its 10th year of featuring museum membership artwork from around the region.

Before the season wraps, the museum’s brand-new American Masterworks Gallery will open this fall.

For more information, go to fenimoreart.org.