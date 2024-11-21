News from the Noteworthy from Family Planning of South Central New York

FamPlan: Building Healthier Communities Together

Family Planning of South Central New York is devoted to providing accessible, compassionate reproductive and sexual healthcare throughout Otsego, Delaware, Chenango, Broome and Cortland counties. Our mission centers on offering equitable health services and empowering individuals to make informed decisions that enhance their well-being. Regardless of background, income, or identity, everyone deserves the support and resources to make the best health choices for themselves and their families.

Expanding Access Across Five Counties

With six medical centers across five counties, in Oneonta, Sidney, Walton, Norwich, Binghamton and Cortland, FamPlan is committed to making quality medical care available where it’s needed most. We offer the full range of FDA-approved methods of birth control, as well as annual exams, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, life-saving cancer screenings, rapid HIV and Hepatitis C testing, PrEP and PEP for HIV, and other medical services for women, men, and those who identify otherwise. All of our services are rooted in respect and confidentiality. Our skilled clinicians and educators deliver personalized, non-judgmental care that supports each individual’s unique needs and situation, helping them feel confident and empowered.

Our team also provides one-on-one educational sessions that cover everything from family planning options to broader reproductive health education. This combination of clinical services and patient-centered education enables us to provide relevant, compassionate care.

Equipping Our Community with Knowledge

Beyond medical care, Family Planning of South Central New York emphasizes education as a cornerstone of health. Our educators work with schools, youth-serving organizations, other health and human service entities, and local businesses to provide awareness about healthy relationships, safe practices, and reproductive rights. This work is crucial for helping people understand their health choices, break down stigmas, and make decisions that positively impact their lives.

Through targeted community outreach programs, we’re able to reach people from a variety of backgrounds. Each program is designed to be inclusive and impactful, creating safe spaces where individuals can ask questions, explore their options, and feel supported in their healthcare journey.

Looking Ahead: Advancing Health Equity

At FamPlan, we continuously strive to meet our community’s evolving needs. Staying informed about health and policy changes allows us to uphold the highest standards of care. We work closely with local healthcare providers, nonprofits, and stakeholders to ensure that everyone in Otsego, Delaware, Chenango, Broome and Cortland counties has access to the reproductive and sexual healthcare they need. FamPlan’s commitment to community input and up-to-date research helps us deliver inclusive, high-quality services that reflect our values of care and support for all.

Family Planning of South Central New York’s Oneonta medical center is located at 37 Dietz Street. For more information, call (607) 432-2250 or e-mail fpscny@fpscny.org.

Debra Marcus is chief executive officer of Family Planning of South Central New York.