Farmers’ Market Benefit Features Local Chefs and Local Cheese

COOPERSTOWN—Otsego 2000 will host Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause on Sunday, February 2 from 5:30-7:30 pm. The event, which raises funds for the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, will feature gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, soup, and desserts made by local chefs, and local beer, wine, and cider. Held during the Cooperstown Winter Carnival, Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause will take place in the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street in Pioneer Alley.

Chefs participating include: Tim Searles of Doubleday Café, Brian Wrubleski of Mel’s at 22, Jesse Pascale of Rock Hill Farm, Michelle Iannelli-Rubin of Social Eats Café, Dasang Gurung of Norbu, Peter Calhoun of The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Anthony Leberto of Brimstone Bakery, Julio Rubio of the Lakehouse 1843, Dan Wisnosky of the Elm Inn, Josh Rumberger of the Tryon Inn, Edwin Vazquez from the Freight Wheel Café, Chloe Ford of Chloe’s Bakeshop, and Alex Webster, the CFM manager, who also owns Alex’s World Picnic.

Gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches will be made with local cheeses, including Painted Goat Farm chèvre, Mountain View Dairy Swiss and Camembert, Byebrook Farm Gouda, Harpersfield Farmstead tilsit, Spurbeck’s cheddar, and Trollbok Farm hushållsost (Swedish farmer cheese).

The Stoddard Hollow String Band will perform traditional American music and feature Marvin Zachow (fiddle and vocals), Ed McGee (banjo), Frank Frazzitta (guitar and vocals), and Tom Ives (bass).

“Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause has become a much beloved mid-winter tradition since we started it in 2012, now an annual finale to the Cooperstown Winter Carnival. We are grateful to our talented local chefs and cheesemakers for making fundraising for the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market so delicious and fun,” said Ellen Pope, executive director of Otsego 2000.

Pope noted that last year’s event sold out in advance.

“We also are very grateful to Heidelberg for donating bread,” she added.

Tickets to the event are $35.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 6-12 years. Children under six are admitted free of charge. Admission includes tastes of chef’s grilled cheese creations, soup, dessert, and one free beer, wine, or cider. Space is limited. Tickets can be purchased online at www.otsego2000.org, by calling (607) 547-8881, or by stopping in between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Otsego 2000 offices in Pioneer Alley.

Editor’s Note: Officials anounced on Wednesday, January 29 that Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause has sold out.