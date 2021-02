FOOD FOR THOUGHT

As of 11 a.m. (Monday, Feb. 1), 90 percent of first doses allocated to the state have been administered. This represents 1,393,064 first doses administered of the 1,554,450 first dose allocations received from the federal government. So far, 307,662 second doses have been administered out of 725,050 second doses received.

from GOVERNOR CUOMO’s Daily COVID report.

View COVID-19 New York State Vaccine Tracker Here.