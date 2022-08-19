Fenimore Art by the Lake Winners

Paul D’Ambrosio presents the Fenimore Award for best in show to David (R.C.) Oster of Utica.

The Fenimore Art Museum hosted its 15th annual Art by the Lake juried art invitational on Saturday, August 13. Eight awards were presented including the prestigious Fenimore Award which represents “best of show”, won by artist David (R.C.) Oster, of Utica.

Art by the Lake 2022 award winners

Fenimore Award (best in show)

—David (R.C.) Oster (Utica)

Photography Award

—Kathryn DeZur (Niskayuna)

The Painting Award

—Kevin McKrell (Saratoga Springs)

2D/Mixed Media Award

—Sonoka Gozelski (West Edmeston)

Sculpture/3D Award

—John Jackson (Jefferson)

Painter’s Award (best use of color)

—Olivia Weaver (Richfield Springs)

Sponsored by Golden Artist Colors

Judges’s Award (best painting technique)

—Alex Roediger (Brooklyn)

Viewer’s Choice Award

—Megan Joubert (Fultonham)