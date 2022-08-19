Fenimore Art By The Lake Winners
The Fenimore Art Museum hosted its 15th annual Art by the Lake juried art invitational on Saturday, August 13. Eight awards were presented including the prestigious Fenimore Award which represents “best of show”, won by artist David (R.C.) Oster, of Utica.
Art by the Lake 2022 award winners
Fenimore Award (best in show)
—David (R.C.) Oster (Utica)
Photography Award
—Kathryn DeZur (Niskayuna)
The Painting Award
—Kevin McKrell (Saratoga Springs)
2D/Mixed Media Award
—Sonoka Gozelski (West Edmeston)
Sculpture/3D Award
—John Jackson (Jefferson)
Painter’s Award (best use of color)
—Olivia Weaver (Richfield Springs)
Sponsored by Golden Artist Colors
Judges’s Award (best painting technique)
—Alex Roediger (Brooklyn)
Viewer’s Choice Award
—Megan Joubert (Fultonham)