TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, April 22

Sign Painting Inspired by Thomas Cole

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. Sign Painting Workshop for Kids (ages 8-12). Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

REGISTRATION—Last day to register for the “2nd Annual Honoree Recognition Breakfast.” United Way of Mohawk Valley celebrates leaders and organizations for their impact across the Mohawk Valley. Tickets required. Held 8-10 a.m. on 5/6. Vernon Downs Casino Hotel, 4229 Stuhlman Road, Vernon. (315) 733-4691 or https://www.unitedwaymv.org/breakfast

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1228404299428242&set=a.418484840420196

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. Held fourth Wednesday of each month. Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Church Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-cobleskill/

GRIEF WORKSHOP—10:30 a.m. “Creative Expression for Grieving Hearts.” Free workshop with journaling, drawing, painting and collage. No experience needed. Snacks and beverages provided. Registration required. Presented by Helios Care. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525.

STORYTIME—10:30 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1326405266180505&set=pcb.1326409482846750

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chili, cauliflower, cornbread and sherbet. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1-2:30 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-cooperstown/?sd=1744290000&ed=1744295400

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

PREPAREDNESS—2 p.m. Free class to learn about preparing for emergencies with New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, Community Room, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1340127768138653&set=a.546921787459259

TECH HELP—2-4 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

CROCHET CIRCLE—2:30 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1238470041755001&set=a.418484840420196

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

EARTH DAY—4:30-6:30 p.m. Earth Day Garden Party. Featuring seed starting and garden activities for all ages. Donations accepted. Origins Café, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 437-2862 or http://originscafe.org/upcoming

CRAFT—6 p.m. Paper Tree Relief Sculptures. Registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=920143710646345&set=a.182156554445068

GARDENING—6 p.m. “Grow a Row Information Program.” Local gardeners are invited to plant an additional row in their garden specifically to donate to local food pantries. Also held 5/28. Presented online by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties. https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/04/22/grow-a-row-information-program

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

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