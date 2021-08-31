Fenimore Art Museum extends Keith Haring Exhibition

Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Keith Haring Radiant Vision exhibition has been extended to Monday, Oct. 11, in order to allow additional visitors to see the exhibit.

Keith Haring is a famous pop artist. The exhibit is meant to encompass his life and work which included subway drawings, street art, gallery shows and more.

The exhibit also includes hundreds of works from his private collection including silk screens, paper drawings and lithographs.

Museum admission is free for those 19 and under. It is $12 for adults and $10.50 for seniors.

Go to fenimoreart.org for more information.