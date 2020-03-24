Fenimore, Farmers’ Museums Delay 4/1 Opening

COOPERSTOWN – The Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers’ Museum will not open April 1, according to Todd Kenyon, director of marketing for the museums.

At the Fenimore, the exhibits “The World of Jan Brett,” “Blue Gardens: Photographs by Gross and Daley,” “Prismatic Beauty: American People and American Art,” “Elegant Line/Powerful Shape: Elements of Native American Art,” and “Hamilton’s Final Act: Enemies and Allies” were scheduled to open the 2020 season, but both museums will remain closed, with all scheduled activities cancelled, until further notice.

However, the Fenimore is working on a series of online programming, which will debut in the coming weeks. Kenyon recommends following both museums on Facebook and Instagram, as well as signing up for their e-newsletter, to stay informed of an opening date.