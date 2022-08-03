Fenimore Receives Digitization Grant

The Fenimore Art Museum has announced in a press release that they have received the Technology and Digitization grant from the South Central Regional Library Council (SCRLC).

The grant of $5,557.50 will be used to digitize the museum’s collection of microfilmed newspapers from Chenango and Delaware Counties including titles like the New Berlin Gazette and the Delhi Delaware Express.

These newly digitized papers will be added to NYS Historic Newspapers website, where scores of other regional newspapers, including The Freeman’s Journal, are available for the public to view on their home computers.