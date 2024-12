Film Celebrates Life of Maya Angelou

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Area NAACP will present a free showing of “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise” on Thursday, December 19 at 7 p.m. at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street. This film, shown as part of the NAACP Third Thursday Film Series, is the first feature documentary about the remarkable writer, poet, actress and activist Maya Angelou. For more information about the Oneonta Area NAACP, visit https://www.oneontanaacp.com/.