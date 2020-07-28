Film Days Goes Online For 2020

COOPERSTOWN – The annual Glimmerglass Film Days will be presented online this year, with a slate of films scheduled for Nov. 5-11.

“Curator Peggy Parsons and the Film Days Steering Committee are building a slate of films you’ll want to watch, ponder, and discuss,” the committee wrote in a press release. “You’ll meet mavericks, pioneers, dreamers, and doers and hear stories of revival, perseverance, injustice, and the human spirit. We also plan to offer filmmaker talks, a hallmark of Film Days.”

This year’s there is “A Road Less Traveled.”

The committee is also hosting a survey for those who are interested in attending. The survey can be found here.